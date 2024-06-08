For Me It Was – Tottenham Hotspur Star Explains Premier League Move

For Me It Was – Tottenham Hotspur Star Explains Premier League Move

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has explained why he quit Italy’s Serie A to make the move to the Premier League last summer.

Vicario established himself as one of Serie A’s top goalkeepers during his time at Empoli and he is also an Italy international.

The goalkeeper could not resist the lure of the Premier League and Tottenham when the opportunity presented itself last year.

Vicario admits that the chance to play in the Premier League was an opportunity and part of his development that he wanted to follow.

He told a press conference from the Italy camp: “For me it was an opportunity.

“Maybe you play less tactical, more physical football, but it’s part of a growth path that I wanted to follow.

“It’s part of a wealth of experience that in my opinion an athlete does well to put into their path.”

As well as Vicario, Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma also plays his club football outside Serie A, in France’s Ligue 1.

There is just one further foreign based player in the Italy squad though, Arsenal midfielder Jorginho.