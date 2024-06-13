Tottenham Hotspur Star To Be At Centre Of Transfer Tug-of-war Between Rivals

Turkish giants Galatasaray are prepared to go head-to-head with rivals Fenerbahce, where Jose Mourinho is now in charge, for the signature of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for the 28-year-old midfielder, who has a year left on his contract with the club and was in line to leave last summer.

The Dane is also keen to move on from Spurs and play for a club where he would be a starting midfielder again.

Mourinho wants the former Spurs man to reunite with him at Fenerbahce where he has been appointed as their new manager this summer.

However, according to Turkish daily Takvim, Galatasaray are also interested in getting their hands on the Danish midfielder in the next transfer window.

Gala are prepared to fight with their Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce for the signature of the Spurs midfielder.

They have already scheduled an appointment with the Hojbjerg’s agents to discuss a potential move.

Fenerbahce have already held talks with Tottenham for Hojbjerg but are now facing a transfer battle from their local rivals for his signature.