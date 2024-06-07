Tottenham Hotspur Star ‘Would Like To Work’ With Boss Of Interested Club

Napoli have been boosted in their hopes of delivering a defender to new boss Antonio Conte as Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Radu Dragusin ‘would like to work’ with the Italian.

Conte is set to be backed this summer by Napoli as they seek to recover from a disastrous defence of their Serie A title.

The former Tottenham boss wants two new centre-backs to be brought into Napoli and a raid on Spurs could provide one of the solutions.

Tottenham defender Dragusin is the man in Napoli’s sights, especially with the Romanian dissatisfied about the amount of game time he has had at Spurs since he joined in the winter transfer window.

And in a boost for Napoli, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via ArenaNapoli), Dragusin ‘would like to work’ with Conte.

The centre-back is an admirer of the former Tottenham boss and would be happy to put himself at his disposal.

It is unclear whether Tottenham would be willing to let Dragusin go just months after signing him, but Napoli appear to believe a deal is possible.

Napoli would look to secure Dragusin on an initial loan deal if they are to bring him back to Serie A.