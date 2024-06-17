Tottenham Hotspur Star Has Agreement In Principle With Interested Club

Tottenham Hotspur could have seen one of their fringe players taking another step towards the exit door as he has an agreement in principle with another club.

Ange Postecoglou wants to reshape his squad and several players have already left, including Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon.

Defender Emerson Royal could follow them through the exit door and the Brazilian has serious interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

His agent has already met with AC Milan and the two clubs are in talks over a potential move for Royal to go to Italy.

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Royal has agreed to a move to the Serie A giants this summer.

The Brazilian has an agreement in principle with AC Milan for a move to the San Siro in the ongoing transfer window.

Tottenham are believed to be asking for a fee of around €30m but AC Milan do not want to pay such figures.

The Rossoneri are looking to do a deal for around €20m and Royal is waiting for the two clubs to get a deal over the line.