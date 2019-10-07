Tottenham Hotspur Stadium allows NFL to have a home in Britain, rather than simply visiting rights

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium transformed from a football ground to one fully able to accommodate American football - Tottenham Hotspur FC

It’s 3.30pm on a Sunday afternoon and Seven Sisters Road is a procession of American Football shirts. A man in a 15-year-old Brian Urlacher Bears jersey and his friend, wearing Josh Jacobs’ brand new Raiders shirt, walk shoulder-to-shoulder past a dodgy kebab shop. A family of Patriots fans pop into a Lycamobile newsagent for some water and fizzy drinks. A British woman in a Jaguars jersey jokes about sixth-round rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew with a man who’s flown over from Chicago to watch his favourite team.

None of this is a strange sight in London anymore - the NFL has been embedded in a small corner of British culture for well over a decade. The difference is it now has a home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tottenham’s magnificent new stadium is the first ever to be purpose built for American Football outside of the United States.

When you look at the glistening glass exterior, emblazoned with the logos and quarterbacks of the travelling teams, with its very own NFL store and its tailgating park, you could be forgiven for thinking you’re in Atlanta or Dallas, and yet the atmosphere - and the rain which fell as the crowds made their way through the turnstiles - is still distinctly British. It feels like everything the NFL has tried to bring to the UK - both the culmination of years of hard work and the first step of a giant revolution to come.

Story continues

The transformation from football; English to football; American is so complete that when you take your seat it is hard to imagine Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen trotting out of the tunnel every other week. This feels like a real NFL stadium, worthy of any of the league’s finest franchises. The field itself is ever present, just hidden by the retractable football pitch. There are separate, larger dressing rooms for American football, the big screens replay every down in vibrant detail and the atmosphere, with no disrespect to Wembley, was on another level to what we’ve experienced in this country before.

Fans arrive at the stadium ahead of the match Credit: GETTY IMAGES

It was helped by a far more partisan crowd. While jerseys from all 32 teams were present, as always, they may have been outnumbered by Bears and Raiders shirts. Bears fans in particular - a combination of die-hard Chicagoans and British converts to one of the sport’s most storied franchises - were raucous. Derek Carr must have struggled to make his commands heard on third down, so deafening was the crowd, and the stadium reached fever pitch on one especially exhilarating play, when Bears running back Tarik Cohen exploded for a 71-yard punt return.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was understandably prickly after the game, considering the way his team let the result slip through their fingers, but couldn’t help but glow when asked about the setting.

“Beautiful, absolutely gorgeous,” he said. “I mean, it’s the first thing you do, you walk in here and you just see it. It’s state of the art. It’s top notch. You talk about doing things the right way, I mean it blows you away. It’s absolutely phenomenal.”

A setting worthy of its very own, permanent NFL franchise? It’s hard to argue against it. Until now the London series has always felt like American Football visiting Britain. On Sunday it felt like it was truly belonged. It felt like it was home.