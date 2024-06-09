Tottenham Hotspur Are Showing Interest In This Ligue 1 Defender: Should Postecoglu Go For Him?

In a recent report, L’Equipe stated that Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Nantes defender Bastien Meupiyou this summer. It has been claimed that Spurs are eyeing a move to lure the French centre-back to North London in this transfer period.

The 18-year-old has come through the youth ranks of Nantes and has done well to break into their first team recently. Meupiyou has proven his worth as an important member of the French club’s B team as he has made 18 appearances for them thus far across all competitions.

The Paris-born talent has caught the eye at times with his performances at the heart of Nantes’ backline. He is currently amongst the best young defenders in French football, so it is no wonder that Tottenham are eager to land him this summer.

Meupiyou’s current deal at the French club will expire at the end of next season. Therefore, Spurs could potentially sign him on the cheap in this ongoing transfer window.

France’s midfielder Mathis Amougou (C) and defender Bastien Meupiyou (R) gesture after scoring a goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023 final football match between Germany and France at the Manahan Stadium in Solo, Central Java on December 2, 2023. (Photo by Adek BERRY / AFP)

Should Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu Go For Meupiyou?

Meupiyou is a solid tackler of the ball and can time his challenges well to secure the ball back for his team on the defensive third of the field. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the front foot. Standing at 1.91m, the French sensation is a dominant presence in the air but is still quite raw and would need time to prove his worth at the highest level.

Meupiyou is primarily a central defender but can also fill in as a defensive midfielder if asked to do so. We can expect Meupiyou to enhance the quality of Tottenham head coach Angelos Postecoglu’s defence.

At 18, Meupiyou has the potential to be a world-class player in his position someday. Thus, it makes sense for Spurs to go for the French centre-back ahead of the new campaign as he could help compete for a lot of major honours over the next decade. However, Postecoglu would have to be patient with his progress before he can get the best out of the youngster at the North London club.