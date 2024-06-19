Tottenham Hotspur Have Set Their Sights On This Ligue 1 Right-Back: What Will He Bring To North London?

Tottenham Hotspur Have Set Their Sights On This Ligue 1 Right-Back: What Will He Bring To North London?

In a recent tweet, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Monaco right-back Vanderson. It has been stated that Spurs are eyeing a move to acquire the services of the Brazilian defender this summer.

Vanderson had a decent campaign at the French club despite missing a lot of games for them due to injury. The Brazilian talent was involved in 23 matches for Monaco last season, finding the back of the net three times and earning one assist on all fronts.

The 22-year-old has been a positive influence at both ends of the pitch as he averaged 3.0 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.8 clearances, 1.5 shots, 1.0 key passes and 0.9 dribbles per game in Ligue 1. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball from the right flank after completing 76.5% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the French club will run out in the summer of 2028 which could make it tough for Spurs to get a deal done for him on the cheap in this transfer window.

What Will Vanderson Bring To Tottenham Hotspur?

Vanderson loves a tackle and can time his challenges well to secure possession back for his team inside his half. He usually puts his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the front foot and can strike the ball well from long range.

The French talent is a good dribbler with the ball and has got the eye to play some decisive passes in the final third. He mainly functions as a right-back but can also operate as a right-sided wide player if asked to do so.

Vanderson would bring more quality and depth to Tottenham head coach Angelos Postecoglu’s defence. He has what it takes to challenge for a regular starting place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

At 22, Vanderson has the potential to be a world-class player in his position someday. Thus, the North London giants would be wise to go all out to bring him on board before the end of this summer transfer window. However, it remains to be seen whether he can cope with the physical side and high intensity of Premier League football.