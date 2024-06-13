Tottenham Hotspur Set To Rival West Ham United For This Roma Forward: Decent Choice For Postecoglu?

In a recent report, Il Messaggero mentioned that Tottenham Hotspur are set to rival West Ham United for AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham. It has been stated that Spurs are in the running to acquire the services of the English striker this summer.

The 26-year-old experienced a difficult campaign at the Serie A club as he was sidelined for a lot of games due to injuries. Abraham participated in just 12 matches for his current employers last season, scoring one goal and earning one assist across all competitions.

The English attacker has seen a lot of his game time off the bench which could be why he averaged 0.5 shots, 0.4 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per game in Serie A. He has been untidy with his ball distribution in the final third based on his pass completion rate of 51.4% in the top tier of Italian football (stats via whoscored).

Abraham is under contract at Roma until the summer of 2026. Thus, Tottenham would find it tough to get a deal done for him on the cheap in this transfer window.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY – MAY 09: Tammy Abraham of AS Roma looks on at full-time following the team’s defeat in the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Semi-Final second leg match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and AS Roma at BayArena on May 09, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Is Abraham A Decent Choice For Tottenham Hotspur?

Abraham is proficient at creating some space for himself to get some strikes in at goal. He can be a decent finisher in front of the opposition when he is playing regularly and with confidence on the football pitch.

The English talent can create the odd chance for his teammates in the final third but needs to work on improving his link-up deep inside the opponent’s half. He already knows the Premier League well and shouldn’t take much time to adjust to life in England if Tottenham manage to snap him up this summer.

We can expect Abraham to bring more firepower to Spurs head coach Angelos Postecoglu’s attack. However, he is far from a consistent goal-getter and won’t be a fix to Postecoglu’s offensive concerns in the long run.

Thus, he won’t be a good choice for the North London club to consider in this summer transfer window. Spurs would be wise to focus their attention on recruiting some of their other transfer targets later this year.