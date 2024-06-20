Tottenham Hotspur Set To Move In For This Serie A Defender: Should Postecoglu Snap Him Up?

In a recent report, Tutto Juve stated that Tottenham Hotspur are set to move in for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer. It has been claimed that Spurs could overtake Juventus in the race to land the Italy international this off-season.

Calafiori had a solid campaign at the Italian club recently as he was responsible for putting in a run of dominant displays for them on the defensive end of the field. The Italian talent played in 30 league matches for Bologna last season, scoring two goals and picking up five assists across all fronts.

The 22-year-old has been a dominant presence inside his half based on his average of 1.6 tackles, 1.7 interceptions and 2.5 clearances per 90 minutes in Serie A. He was even tidy when distributing the ball from the back, as evidenced by his pass success rate of 89.8% in the top tier of Italian football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Italian club will run out in the summer of 2027. Thus, it won’t be easy for Spurs to get a deal done for Calafiori on the cheap in this transfer window.

Should Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu Snap Calafiori Up This Summer?

Calafiori is a solid tackler of the ball and can read the danger well to earn the ball back for his side inside his half. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when the opposition are on the front foot and can even play his way out from the back.

The Italian sensation can use his strong 1.88m frame to win a few 50-50 aerial duels for his team. He is primarily a centre-back but can also fill in as a left-back or as a left-winger if asked to do so.

Calafiori would bring more quality and depth to Tottenham head coach Angelos Postecoglu’s defence. He has what it takes to earn a regular first-team place at the North London club in the coming seasons.

At 22, Calafiori has the potential to be a success story at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the long run. However, only time will tell whether he can adjust to the high intensity of Premier League football. Still, Spurs would be wise to snap him up this summer.