Tottenham Hotspur prepared to pip Manchester United to sensational winger Takefusa Kubo

The right side of Manchester United’s attack remains one of their biggest concerns going forward during this summer’s transfer window.

The first priority, it appears, is to permanently cut ties with right-wingers Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho. The United academy product is attracting serious interest from Juventus and Valencia.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, are keen on Sancho but are unlikely to sign him on a permanent basis. Regardless, United are expected to make an attempt to sign a new right-sided attacker after resolving the futures of their outcasts.

However, United can not afford to wait too much before approaching their targets, as they risk falling behind other suitors. Much has already been written about the strides Chelsea have made in their bid to sign Michael Olise.

Now a report from Spain suggests that another London-based club has left United behind in the race to sign Takefusa Kubo, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), United alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have enquired about Kubo, who primarily plays on the right flank for Real Sociedad.

While the La Liga outfit are yet to receive any offer from any club, Tottenham appear to be the most attentive to his situation.

It is reported Spurs are “very interested” in the 23-year-old forward, who moved to Sociedad from Real Madrid in 2022.

The Japanese sensation only signed a new deal with La Real earlier this year. His contract that lasts until 2029 reportedly includes a €60m release clause.

Tottenham ‘plan to make an offer’ for Kubo and all things suggest that they will have to submit a €60m bid to have any chance of signing the versatile creative force, who was involved in 12 goals in all competitions last season.

The reason behind Sociedad’s apparent hard-stance is believed to their agreement with Real Madrid. In the event his clause his activated, Los Blancos will allegedly received €27m.

Whether United would be willing to spend such a significant figure on the Real Sociedad star remains unclear.





