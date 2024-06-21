Tottenham Hotspur Are Long-Term Admirers Of This Juventus Midfielder: Should Postecoglu Move In For Him?

In a recent report, The Telegraph revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are long-term admirers of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. It has been stated that Spurs would have to rival Arsenal and Aston Villa in pursuit of the Texas-born midfield ace this summer.

McKennie had a great campaign at the Turin club recently as he put in a run of productive displays for them at the centre of the park. The American playmaker featured in 38 matches for Juve last season, picking up ten assists across all fronts.

The 25-year-old has been a positive influence at both ends of the pitch based on his average of 1.4 tackles, 0.5 interceptions, 1.8 clearances, 0.7 shots, 1.2 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in Serie A. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball from midfield after making 80.8% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Italian club will run out at the end of next season. Thus, Spurs could potentially sign him on the cheap in this summer transfer window.

Should Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu Move In For McKennie This Summer?

McKennie is a solid tackler of the ball and can read the danger well to secure the ball back for his team in the middle of the park. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when needed and can strike the ball with venom from long range.

The American sensation is a good dribbler with the ball as well and has got the vision to set up a few promising chances for his teammates in the final third. He did well to pick up ten assists for Juventus last season but has to find a way to add some goals to his game in the coming years.

At 25, McKennie is about to enter his prime soon which makes him a worthy target for Tottenham to consider this summer. We can expect him to add more quality to Spurs boss Angelos Postecoglu’s midfield department.

McKennie is more than capable of challenging for a regular starting spot at the North London club next season if he can make a smooth transition to life in England. Hence, Tottenham would be wise to move in for him this summer.