Tottenham Hotspur leading the race for long-term Manchester United transfer target Vanderson

Manchester United’s summer is expected to be a busy one with plenty of changes expected at Old Trafford.

INEOS are taking control of their first transfer window since acquiring a minority stake in the club and will want to lay down a marker moving forward.

After a wretched league campaign last time out, it is clear that reinforcements are required all across Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad.

United were particularly weak in defence last term and played the majority of the campaign without a natural left-back due to the injuries suffered by Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new left full-back in the summer and one player who has been a long-term target is Monaco’s Vanderson.

The full-back has enjoyed another strong season in Ligue 1 and United will face stiff competition should they decide to make a bid for the player.

As reported by Team Talk, Premier League rivals, Tottenham Hotspur have also registered their interest in the Brazil international with Ange Postecoglou hoping to bolster his backline.

Vanderson’s ability to operate at full-back and further upfront is seen as a major plus and would certainly help Ten Hag who is looking to fill multiple gaps in his squad this summer.

Spurs’ interest is yet to translate into a concrete offer and the £30 million price tag might prove a little steep for Daniel Levy.

However, Postecoglou is keen and United will need to move fast if they are to persuade the 22-year-old to make the switch to Old Trafford.

With Erik ten Hag’s future now clear, United fans will expect some movement with regards to transfers as they enter another huge summer.

The transfer window officially opens this coming Friday, June 14.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.





