Tottenham Hotspur Are Keeping Tabs On This Leeds United Ace: Should Postecoglu Go For Him?

In a recent report, The Athletic stated that Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Leeds United ace Archie Gray. It has been mentioned that Spurs would face competition from Borussia Dortmund in the race to land the English midfielder this summer.

Gray had an impressive campaign at the Yorkshire club recently as he put in a run of eye-catching displays for them in the middle of the park. The 18-year-old made 52 appearances for Leeds last season, netting one goal and picking up a couple of assists across all fronts.

The talented teenager has been a decent performer at both ends of the field based on his average of 2.1 tackles, 0.7 interceptions, 0.6 clearances and 1.0 dribbles per game in the EFL Championship. He has also been careful when distributing the ball from midfield after completing 83.9% of his attempted passes in the second tier of English football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Elland Road will expire in the summer of 2028. Hence, it won’t be easy for the North London club to snap him up on the cheap in this transfer window.

Should Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu Go For Gray?

Gray loves a tackle and can time his challenges well to earn the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when needed and can make some driving runs with the ball from midfield.

However, the English prospect has to find a way to improve his offensive contributions. Plus, there are some concerns over whether he can replicate his good form in top-flight football if Spurs manage to get him on board this summer.

Gray would add more energy and dynamism to Tottenham boss Angelos Postecoglu’s midfield department. He is good enough to fight for a regular starting spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

However, Postecoglu would have to be patient with his progress if he wants to get the best out of Gray at the North London club. All in all, it makes sense for Spurs to try and go for someone with his skillset before the end of this transfer window.