Tottenham Hotspur Are Keeping A Keen Eye On This Bundesliga Defender: Good Option For Postecoglu?

In a recent report, The Sun stated that Tottenham Hotspur are keeping a keen eye on Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito this summer. It has been mentioned that Spurs are hoping to bring the Japan international to North London later this year.

Ito enjoyed a solid campaign at the German club recently as he has been responsible for putting in a run of impressive displays at the heart of their backline. The Japanese talent made 29 appearances for Stuttgart last season and did well to secure two assists for them in all competitions.

The 25-year-old has been a rock at the back for his current employers based on his average of 0.7 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 3.0 clearances per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. He was even been accurate when distributing the ball from the back after making 89.4% of his attempted passes in the top tier of German football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Stuttgart will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it difficult for Spurs to get a deal done for him on the cheap in this transfer window.

STUTTGART, GERMANY – MAY 04: Hiroki Ito of Stuttgart controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München at MHPArena on May 04, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Is Ito A Good Option For Tottenham Hotspur?

Ito loves a tackle and can scan the danger well to secure the ball back for his team on the defensive third of the pitch. He doesn’t mind putting his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the offensive.

Standing at 1.88m, Ito can use his strong frame to win his fair share of 50-50 duels in the air. He excels at playing his way out from inside his half. The Japanese sensation is primarily a centre-back but can also serve as a left-back or as a defensive midfielder if told to do so.

We can expect Ito to inject more bite and steel into Tottenham boss Angelos Postecoglu’s defence. He has what it takes to help the North London giants compete across all fronts over the next few years.

At 25, Ito has his best years ahead of him which makes him an excellent option for Spurs to pursue this summer. However, there are some concerns over whether he can adapt to the high intensity of Premier League football if Postecoglu manage to land him.