Tottenham Hotspur Are Keen On Signing This Barcelona Attacker: Should Postecoglu Snap Him Up?

In a recent print edition, The Sunday Express (Page 66) mentioned that Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres. It has been stated that Spurs are eyeing a move to bring the Spanish attacker back to England this summer.

Torres served as an important member of Barcelona’s match-day squad in the previous campaign and managed to shine at times for them in the final third. The Spanish talent was involved in 42 matches for Barca, finding the back of the net 11 times and securing four assists in the process across all competitions.

The 24-year-old made a lot of his appearances off the bench which could be why he averaged 1.3 shots, 0.9 key passes and 0.3 dribbles per game in La Liga. He was careful when distributing the ball in the final third based on his pass completion rate of 80.4% in the Spanish top flight (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Spanish club will run out in the summer of 2027 which could make it difficult for Spurs to get a deal done for him in this transfer window.

Should Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu Snap Torres Up?

Torres can engineer a yard of space for himself to get a few strikes in at goal and has got the eye to set up a few inviting chances for others around him in the final third. He can shoot the ball with venom from long range and is a good dribbler with the ball as well.

However, the Spaniard has to find a way to earn more first-team starts in the future if he wants to grow as a footballer. Hence, he might welcome a chance to join Tottenham if Angelos Postecoglu can devise a way to get a deal over the line for him this summer.

Torres mainly operates as a left-sided wide player but can also function as a right-winger or as a centre-forward if required. We can expect him to inject more firepower into the North London club‘s attack. He has what it takes to serve as a good, rotational piece in Spurs‘ match-day squad next season. With all things considered, Postecoglu would be wise to snap Torres up this off-season.