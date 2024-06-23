Tottenham Hotspur Keen On Ligue 1 Wing-back As Auction Looms

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on landing Monaco wing-back Vanderson, with an auction now claimed to be looming, which Napoli have no stomach for.

Monaco moved to bring Vanderson to Europe from Brazilian side Gremio in 2022 and splashed €11m to get the deal over the line.

Their confidence in the Brazilian has not been misplaced as he has established himself at the Stade Louis II and shone in Ligue 1.

He is now attracting interest and, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via CalcioNapoli24), Tottenham are looking to sign him.

Napoli are also interested in Vanderson, however it is suggested that an auction is looming and when that happens, the Serie A side will pull out.

Vanderson could cost up to €30m.

The Brazilian made 20 appearances for Monaco over the course of an injury affected campaign this term.

Monaco have the 23-year-old under contract for a further four years and will be hopeful of banking a big fee if he does go this summer.