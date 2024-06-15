Tottenham Hotspur Join The Race To Sign This Bundesliga Winger: Good Option For Postecoglu?

In a recent report, Bild (via Sport Witness) stated that Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Stuttgart winger Chris Fuhrich this summer. It has been claimed that Spurs could face competition in the form of Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in pursuit of the German wide player.

Fuhrich enjoyed a fine campaign at the German club recently as he put in a series of impressive displays on the left side of their attack. The 26-year-old found the back of the net nine times and picked up seven assists in 38 matches for Stuttgart last season across all competitions.

The German wing wizard caught the eye with his offensive contributions based on his average of 1.6 shots, 1.6 key passes and 2.1 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga. He has even been accurate when interchanging possession with his teammates after making 86% of his attempted passes in the German first division (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at Stuttgart will run out in the summer of 2028 which could make it tough for Spurs to win the race for his services later this year.

Is Fuhrich A Good Option For Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach Angelos Postecoglu?

Fuhrich is a good dribbler with the ball and can make a few promising runs with the ball on the left flank. He can shoot the ball with power from long range and has got the eye to play a few decisive passes on the offensive end of the field.

The German sensation did well to contribute by scoring and creating his fair share of goals for Stuttgart last season. He mainly operates as a left-sided wide player but can also play as a right-winger or function as a striker down the middle if told to do so.

Fuhrich would add more firepower to Tottenham boss Angelos Postecoglu’s attack. He is good enough to fight for regular first-team football at the North London club next season. However, only time will tell whether he can make a smooth transition to life in Premier League football.