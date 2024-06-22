Tottenham Hotspur international on Euro 2024 snub – ‘It makes you feel powerless’

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro has expressed his feeling of helplessness, after missing out on the Spain squad for Euro 2024, despite a good season under Ange Postecoglou. Right-back is not a spot Spain are blessed with large resources either.

Porro was in Luis de la Fuente’s very first Spain squad, having known him from the youth ranks, but after struggling against Scotland, has played just once in a friendly against Colombia. Dani Carvajal was the clear pick for the starting spot, but de la Fuente opted for experience in Jesus Navas at 38 years old, rather than the more youthful and quicker Porro.

“It makes you feel a bit powerless, because you work a whole year to be there, but hey, everyone has their opinion, it’s respectable and that’s how football is. It’s normal, any player would like to play in an international competition and with your country… but that’s it. Keep working on it. That’s what they taught me and that’s how I’m doing it,” he told Cadena SER.

However he was not bitter about losing his spot, or begrudging his international teammates any of their success.

“I’m very happy for them. I have a good relationship with everyone. It’s a very good group, very positive. Especially Fabian because we have the same physio and we share things… I’m also very happy for him. I haven’t spoken much with him. Him or with the rest of them, I’m on holiday and they are competing. So I don’t want to bother him, let him be focused on what he has to be focused on. And we’ll talk later.”

With Carvajal into his thirties and Navas playing his last tournament, the Spurs right-back will no doubt see a chance to make the position his own in the coming years. This Euros perhaps caught Porro a year too soon.