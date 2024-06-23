Tottenham Hotspur interested in Brazil international after stellar season

Girona right-back Yan Couto has enjoyed a stellar season in La Liga this year, excepting their matches against Real Madrid, providing an attacking outlet on the right. It was only a matter of time before he attracted interest on the transfer market. Tottenham Hotspur are the first suitors to emerge.

Couto is due to return to Manchester City from his loan deal, but is not in their plans for next season, meaning they are open to offers for the Brazil international, who is currently with the Selecao for Copa America. As per a report in England quoted by Diario AS, Spurs are interested in Couto as an alternative to compete with Pedro Porro.

The 22-year-old provided 10 assists for Girona this season, joint-third amongst all La Liga players with compatriot Savio. While Couto is not known for his defensive prowess, he has proven too difficult to handle for most defences in Spain, streaming down the right, and providing excellent service for Artem Dovbyk.