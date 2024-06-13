Tottenham Hotspur Identify This Ligue 1 Full-Back As A Target: Should Postecoglu Go For Him?

In a recent report, renowned journalist Dean Jones mentioned that Tottenham Hotspur have identified Monaco full-back Vanderson as a target. It has been stated that Spurs are eyeing a move to bring the Brazilian defender to North London this summer.

Vanderson experienced a solid campaign at the French club as he managed to put in a series of eye-catching displays on the right side of their defence. The Brazilian right-back scored three times and earned one assist in 23 matches for Monaco last season in all competitions.

The 22-year-old has been a consistent performer on the right flank based on his average of 3.0 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 1.8 clearances, 1.5 shots, 1.0 key passes and 0.9 dribbles per 90 minutes in Ligue 1. He has even been tidy with his ball distribution after completing 76.5% of his attempted passes in league football (stats via whoscored).

Vanderson is under contract at the French club until the summer of 2028 which could make it difficult for Spurs to snap him up on a cut-price deal in this upcoming transfer window.

Monaco’s Brazilian defender #02 Vanderson gestures during the French L1 football match between Rennes (Stade Rennais) and Monaco (AS Monaco) at the Roazhon park in Rennes, western France, on December 9, 2023. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP)

Should Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu Go For Vanderson This Summer?

Vanderson is a tough-tackling defender who can time his challenges well to secure possession back for his team at the back. He doesn’t mind clearing the danger when required and can shoot the ball well from long range.

The French sensation can even create some decent chances for his teammates from the right flank and is a good dribbler with the ball as well. He is primarily a right-back but can also fill in as a right-sided wide player if asked to do so.

Vanderson will inject more quality into Tottenham boss Angelos Postecoglu’s defence. He is good enough to serve as an ideal replacement for Emerson Royal who struggled to be consistent at the North London club last season.

At 22, Vanderson has the potential to be a world-class player in his position someday. Therefore, Spurs would be wise to go for the French full-back in this summer transfer period. However, only time will tell whether he can maintain his good form in Premier League football. Still, the pros outweigh the cons of recruiting Vanderson, so the North London giants should step up their efforts to land him.