Tottenham Hotspur eye VfB Stuttgart defender with €30m release clause

According to Christian Falk, Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a €30m move for VfB Stuttgart defender Hiroki Ito.

Ito was a key player in Stuttgart’s impressive season as they finished 2nd in the Bundesliga. The 25-year-old played 25 times, starting 14 times at centre-back and 11 at left-back.

The 17-time Japanese international is currently contracted with The Swabians until 2027 but has a release clause of €30m. As reported, Spurs are looking into triggering that clause and begin negotiations with Ito’s representatives.

Ito will provide great defensive cover for Spurs and could easily slot into a starting 11 alongside either Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

It’s likely that Ange Postecoglou will seek more defensive cover as van de Ven’s injury troubles caused Spurs problems at the tail-end of last season.

Should Ito be sold for €30m this summer, he’ll be Stuttgart’s most expensive player of all time.

GGFN | Jamie Allen