Tottenham Hotspur Are Eager To Recruit This La Liga Winger: What Will He Bring To North London?

In a recent report, AS stated that Tottenham Hotspur are eager to recruit Girona winger Viktor Tsygankov. It has been claimed that Spurs are eyeing a move to bring the Ukrainian wide player to North London this summer.

Tsygankov has proven his worth as a consistent performer at times for Girona in the final third. The 26-year-old found the back of the net eight times and secured seven assists in 34 matches for the Spanish club last season in all competitions.

The Ukrainian talent has given a good account of himself in the opposition half as he is averaging 1.5 shots, 1.1 key passes and 0.7 dribbles per game in La Liga. He has even been accurate when distributing the ball after making 83.1% of his attempted passes in the top tier of Spanish football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Spanish club will run out in the summer of 2027. Hence, it won’t be easy for Spurs to get a deal done for the Ukraine international on the cheap later this year.

Ukraine’s midfielder #15 Viktor Tsyhankov reacts after missing an attempt to score during the friendly football match Germany v Ukraine, in Nuremberg, eastern Germany, on June 3, 2024. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

What Will Tsygankov Bring To Tottenham Hotspur?

Tsygankov is a good dribbler with the ball at his feet and can make a few driving runs with the ball out on the flanks. He has got the eye to play a few decisive passes in the final third and can strike the ball with venom from long range.

The Ukraine international has done well to add a handful of goals and assists to his game at Girona last season. He is primarily a right-sided wide player but can also play on the left flank or in the number ten position if asked to do so by his manager.

We can expect Tsygankov to bring more firepower to Tottenham head coach Angelos Postecoglu’s attack. He has what it takes to fight for regular first-team football at the North London club next season.

At 26, Tsygankov is about to enter his prime which makes him a decent option for Spurs to pursue in this summer transfer period. However, there are some question marks on whether he can adapt to the physical style and high intensity of Premier League football if Tottenham manage to snap him up later this summer.