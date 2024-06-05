Tottenham Hotspur Could Launch A Move For This Nottingham Forest Winger: Good Fit For Postecoglu?

In a recent report, journalist Pete O’Rourke mentioned that Tottenham Hotspur could launch a move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. It has been claimed that Spurs are eyeing a move to secure the services of the English speedster in the summer.

Hudson-Odoi managed to impress at times for Nottingham in the final third but needs to find a way to be more consistent with his productivity up top. The English wing wizard featured in 35 matches for the Midlands club last season, finding the back of the net eight times and grabbing a couple of assists in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has proven his worth out on the flanks and deserves credit for averaging 1.3 shots, 1.2 key passes and 1.5 dribbles per 90 minutes in the Premier League. He has even distributed possession relatively well after completing 85.3% of his attempted passes in the English top tier (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the City Ground will run out in the summer of 2026. Thus, it won’t be easy for Tottenham to snap him up on a cut-price deal in this transfer window.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 04: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane on May 04, 2024 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Is Hudson-Odoi A Good Fit For Tottenham Hotspur Boss Angelos Postecoglu?

Hudson-Odoi is a decent dribbler with the ball at his feet and has got the vision to engineer a few promising chances for his teammates in the final third. He can shoot the ball with venom and precision from long range and can contribute by scoring and assisting his fair share of goals from the flanks.

The English talent mainly operates as a left-sided wide player but can also function as a right-winger or play in the number ten position if told to do so. However, he has to find a way to be more consistent with his offensive contributions in top-flight football.

Hudson-Odoi will add more pace and dynamism to Tottenham boss Angelos Postecoglu’s attack. He is good enough to increase competition for places within the North London club‘s match-day squad.

At 23, Hudson-Odoi’s best years are ahead of him which makes him a decent fit for Spurs‘ needs in the long run. Thus, Tottenham would be wise to get him on board later this year.