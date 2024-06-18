Tottenham Hotspur Bid For Prolific Striker Talk Played Down

Claims that Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur have launched a bid to sign England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney are wide of the mark, according to talkSPORT.

After returning to action in the middle of January following suspension, Toney enjoyed an impressive campaign ending with six goal contributions in 17 matches.

It has been speculated that Brentford will struggle to hold onto him this summer with a host of top sides keen to snap him up.

Tottenham are a possible destination for Toney and Spurs are suggested to be admirers.

Reports emerged earlier in the day that the Londoners had seen a bid for the player being turned down by Brentford after personal terms were agreed.

But those reports have now been refuted and Tottenham have not made any official bid for Toney.

It now remains to be seen whether any of the interested clubs are able to come up with an offer to convince Brentford to sell.

Toney is currently focused on international duty at Euro 2024 and his club future is unlikely to be resolved while he is in Germany.