Tottenham Hotspur announce new Timo Werner loan deal with option to buy

Timo Werner's found a part of London that loves him, as the ex-Chelsea man will spend a second season with Tottenham Hotspur on loan from RB Leipzig.

Werner, 28, played just over 900 minutes for Spurs during his half-season loan, scoring twice with three assists before a late-season thigh injury effectively ended his campaign at the end of April.

[ MORE: Southampton win Premier League promotion ]

The German forward remains a strong play driver with terrific speed, ranking in the 99th percentile for progressive carriers per 90 minutes according to fbref.com.

Werner's career had slowed following his first Premier League move, as his 34-goal final season with Leipzig was followed by seasons of 12 and 11 goals with Chelsea followed by a 16-goal campaign back at Leipzig. He scored just twice in the first half of last season and Leipzig were happy to loan him to Tottenham.

Now perhaps he can pick up where he left off, with a reported lower option price in the new loan deal.

Spurs have most of their attacking players back for next season, as Brennan Johnson, Manor Solomon, and James Maddison will also be returning for a second season in North London while Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Heung-min Son remain in the fold.