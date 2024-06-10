Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Eberechi Eze



With INEOS now in charge, Manchester United are expected to move on from a flawed transfer policy that has plagued the club since the great Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Initially, the club tried to sign superstars in a bid to reclaim lost glory. Apart from a hefty toll on the wage bill, not much came in terms of silverware.

Manager Erik ten Hag then focussed on signing players he was familiar with, mostly from the Eredivisie and not too many players have impressed.

Thus, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has decided to focus on signing homegrown players and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Eze interest

The Eagles star can play both in midfield and out wide with his “mesmerising” dribbling and languid playing style attracting eyeballs from all across the English top flight.

The 25-year-old registered 11 goals and six assists last season and was the club’s second top-scorer and is a target for the Red Devils, cross-town rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

According to The Sun, the North London team are ahead of the 20-time English league champions with the club rolling out the red carpet for the star’s family towards the end of last season.

The player’s agency also has great relations with Spurs with a number of their clients already at the club and that could potentially help in a deal this summer.

However, Ange Postecoglou is currently not too interested in a deal for the England international and that could allow the Red Devils the chance to steal Eze’s signature.

“MANCHESTER UNITED want to battle Tottenham for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer — but they are way behind on the charm offensive.

“Spurs look to be in the box seat after Eze’s friends and family were again seen in his agency’s hospitality suite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium towards the end of last season.

Spurs in the hotseat

“Financially stable Tottenham are one of the few Premier League clubs who can spend this summer without having to worry too much about staying within Profit and Sustainability Rules. But boss Ange Postecoglou has other areas he wants to strengthen and might be reluctant to spend too much of his budget on Eze.

“Sources say the new regime at United want to make the England international a marquee signing in their first summer window — with the star having a £60 million release clause.”

With so many areas in need of reinforcements, it remains to be seen if United can afford to sign Eze, who is not exactly a priority target as of now.

The player is from London and that could also play into Spurs’ hands while they can offer Champions League football, something the Manchester side cannot.

They also already have Marc Guehi and Michael Olise on their target list and Palace are unlikely to entertain the thought of losing their highly-talented trio in one window.

