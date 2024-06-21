Tottenham’s Hojbjerg emerges as interesting candidate for Milan

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is on the way out of Tottenham this summer and has emerged as an interesting opportunity for Milan, reports detail.

The 28-year-old Danish midfielder has just a year left on his contract with Spurs and is keen to depart in the coming months, struggling to show his best in Ange Postecoglou’s system in North London. He saw 1509 minutes of action across 39 matches.

Milan are on the hunt for a physical midfielder capable of playing in front of the defence this summer, wanting to bolster Paulo Fonseca’s squad, and a number of candidates have already been identified including Feyenoord’s Mats Wieffer and Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

Hojbjerg on Milan radar

Page 20 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Hojbjerg’s agent has already been in contact with a handful of clubs across Europe to find his client a new home and way out of Tottenham this summer.

Milan have taken note, aware that his circa €20m price tag is easily within their parameters for the upcoming transfer window. In recent months, the Danish midfielder has been linked with both Juventus and Napoli.