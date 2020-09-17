Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round match between Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadion Lokomotiv Plovdiv on September 17, 2020 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Tottenham make hard work of beating nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in dreadful Europa League qualifier - GETTY IMAGES

These are strange times indeed at Tottenham Hotspur, a club that is simultaneously scraping through a dreadful Europa League qualifier while finalising a deal for one of the planet’s most recognisable footballers. They can only hope that Gareth Bale was watching the same unreliable feed as their fans on Thursday night, for no player could have seen this performance and thought it looked like fun.

Jose Mourinho’s side lacked ideas again, and they were only 19 minutes away from being knocked out of the Europa League before they had even reached the competition proper. It took a double red card for Lokomotiv Plovdiv for Tottenham to make the breakthrough, with Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele scoring twice in the final 10 minutes to rescue the occasion.

Plovdiv had taken the lead a few moments earlier, casting sudden doubt on whether Tottenham will indeed be playing any European football this campaign. What would that have meant for their finances? What would it have meant for the pursuit of Bale? Mourinho and chairman Daniel Levy will be thankful that, ultimately, those questions will not need to be answered.

“When they scored it was a moment for them to dream and a moment for us to fear for our future in the competition,” said Mourinho, whose team were dominant throughout without ever looking especially fluid in attack.

They created chances in both halves but, against limited opposition, Tottenham never looked sharp. Only when Plovdiv lost Birsent Karagaren and Dinis Almeida to red cards did the visitors really look like a team capable of sweeping the opposition aside.

On a more encouraging note, it will be a source of excitement for Mourinho that Ndombele looked so assured off the bench. Tottenham’s record signing has struggled since joining the club but here he injected energy and enthusiasm into his side’s stuttering attack. For the winner, he started and finished the move. Such an intervention can only help to build his self-belief, and the belief of his manager.

“Tanguy is in a process of evolution,” said Mourinho. “Last season he was stuck in a situation where I could not see evolution. In this moment he is training very, very well. He is recovering from his injury, he is recovering physicality. In this moment I believe in Tanguy. I never doubt his quality - in some moments I doubt his motivation, commitment and professional attitude.”

Plovdiv finished fifth in the Bulgarian league last season and qualified for European competition by winning the country’s domestic cup. They were never expected to pose too much of a threat to Mourinho’s side but the one-off nature of these qualifiers, with everything decided on the night, provided a perilous edge to proceedings from the first minute.

As Tottenham struggled to turn dominance into clear chances, Mourinho’s mind might already have been drifting towards Bale. One would certainly expect the Welshman to finish some of the opportunities spurned by Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso. “I cannot comment on something I don’t know,” said Mourinho of the Bale reports. “Until I am told Gareth is a Tottenham player, I still think and respect the fact he is a Real Madrid player.”

Despite Tottenham being far from their best, Plovdiv rode their luck. The home side were somehow able to avoid conceding a penalty despite Lucas Masoero committing the most obvious of fouls on Steven Bergwijn, who was clumsily hacked down on the right side of the box.

