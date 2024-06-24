Tottenham fixtures 2024/25 Premier League: Can Postecoglou make good on second season ‘heroes’ promise?

Tottenham Hotspur will head into the 2024/25 Premier League season looking for a big improvement on last year’s showing.

A promising start under new boss Ange Postecoglou fell away, with Spurs eventually missing out on Champions League football by finishing fifth. Despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the Lilywhites had few problems scoring goals, netting a respectable 74 times in 38 games. However, it was their backline that let them down with 61 goals conceded — level with 13th-place Fulham while the likes of Crystal Palace in 10th (58) and Everton in 15th (51) both boasted better records.

Even so, with a squad augmented by some summer investment, it wouldn’t take much for Spurs to force themselves back into the Champions League reckoning or maybe even an outside push at the title. And after all, they did return to the Europa League after finishing eighth in 2022/23 and missing out on continental football entirely.

Making another strong start and then maintaining that form will be key in Postecoglou’s second season, so let’s take a look at how their fixture list for 2024/25 pans out.

When do Tottenham first play Arsenal?

The North London derby is always one of the fiercest and most entertaining fixtures of the Premier League season, with goals and drama almost guaranteed at this point. It’s certainly the first fixture that Spurs fans search for in the calendar. Fans don’t have to wait long for the first meeting between these two fierce rivals, with Spurs hosting the Gunners on Saturday, 14th September in just their fourth game of the season. It’s slated right now for a 3pm kick-off but, of course, that will be changed for broadcasting purposes.

Postecoglou hasn’t had too much joy when it comes to playing Arsenal so far. Sure Spurs were able to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 at the Emirates in their first meeting back in September, but that was only followed up by a 3-2 defeat at home that saw Tottenham go 3-0 down within 38 minutes.

In fact, Spurs are winless in their last four North London derbies. Postecoglou has promised that ‘heroes’ will emerge for Tottenham supporters next season and there’s no better way for a player to secure that status than by getting one over your nearest and least dearest — as Harry Kane did time and again.

“From what I’ve seen this year, they are going to get some real heroes to follow in the next couple of years. That’s important for fans, it’s not just about the team, they want players they want to worship, and I can see quite a few in this group making a real impact at this football club,” Postecoglou said at the end of May. “I think the supporters will enjoy watching that happen.”

When do Tottenham face their big-six rivals?

Tottenham have been terribly inconsistent in recent years and haven’t won a major trophy since 2008, so they can probably thank themselves lucky to still be named among a ‘big-six’. Especially with the recent emergence of Newcastle and Aston Villa as genuine challengers in the upper echelons of English football.

Nevertheless, Spurs are at least always there or thereabouts in the race for Europe, meaning their fixtures against the other ‘big-six’ teams often play key roles in deciding who finishes where.

As mentioned, Spurs take on Arsenal in just their fourth game of the season, so the big tests start early. Just a couple of weeks later, the Lilywhites travel to Old Trafford, while there’s also a nightmare winter run between November 23rd and January 14th where Spurs face Man City away, Chelsea at home, Liverpool at home and Arsenal away within the space of 10 games, with a home clash against Newcastle during that time as well.

Tottenham’s full 2024/25 Premier League fixture list:

Fixture dates and times are subject to change.