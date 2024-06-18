Tottenham fixtures for 2024/25 Premier League season confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur's 2024/25 Premier League fixtures have been announced.

Spurs are hoping to build on a fine first season under head coach Ange Postecoglou, who guided them back into Europe and has instilled an entertaining style of football.

Up first for Tottenham is a trip to Leicester City in the season's first Monday night fixture. Their first home game comes against Everton on the following Saturday.

Straight after the September international break, Spurs are back into the thick of it with the visit of north London rivals Arsenal. This will be only the second time that the Gunners are away in this fixture first in a season since Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019. Spurs head back to the Emirates Stadium in a midweek clash in January.

Tottenham host Chelsea in December before visiting Stamford Bridge in April in another midweek encounter. The Blues did the double over Postecoglou's men last season, but are under new management following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, with Enzo Maresca taking his place.

Spurs will round off the season with a home fixture for the first time since 2019, with Brighton & Hove Albion the final visitors to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here is Tottenham's full Premier League fixture list for the new season.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are BST/GMT

