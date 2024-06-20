Tottenham face competition from Fulham & Man Utd for Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalobah

Tottenham are facing competition from Fulham and Manchester United for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

According to the Evening Standard, Fulham have revived their interest in Chalobah as they look to replace Tosin Adarabioyo, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer this summer.

The 24-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and is one of several players who could leave the club.

Chalobah still has four years left on his Chelsea contract. While the club will not force him out, they’re willing to listen to offers from the Premier League and abroad.

The former England Under-21 international struggled with a lengthy hamstring injury and didn’t feature in Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea team during the first half of the season.

He was in terrific form for the Blues towards the end of the season, but that has done little to convince the club to retain his services.

Despite being one of the better centre-backs on the Blues roster, they have slapped a bargain £25 million price tag on him.

Chelsea seem desperate to get Chalobah off their books, and Tottenham should be looking to capitalise on his situation.

Chalobah would be a value-for-money signing for Spurs

Chalobah didn’t feature for Chelsea until February last season, but after a run of games, his enormous quality was on display.

In 13 Premier League appearances, Chalobah kept two clean sheets, averaging 1.2 tackles, 3.5 ball recoveries, and 3.8 clearances per 90 minutes.

His 90% pass accuracy suggests he will be key to Tottenham’s build-up play, and his impressive 65% success rate in ground duels emphasises his strength in defending 1v1 situations.

At 24, Chalobah still has a lot of room for improvement, but he has already developed into one of the finest young defenders in the Premier League.

Snapping him up for £25m would be a bargain for Spurs, and they should be looking to steal a march on their competition in the race for his signature.

