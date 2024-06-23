Tottenham eyeing move for £40 million Manchester City defender – Etihad bosses open to loan exit

Manchester City could be set to field interest from Tottenham Hotspur this summer regarding the future of one of their finest defensive talents.

The sale of Yan Couto is expected to be one of a number of potential exits from Pep Guardiola’s squad in the coming weeks and months, as Etihad bosses look to recoup funds to re-invest into other areas of the Premier League champions’ side.

Manchester City are widely expected to be interested in several big-money moves in the coming weeks, none more so than the profile of Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes, with plans to strengthen midfield roles well underway.

And it is one of Guimaraes’ Brazil international teammates that could hold the keys to Manchester City taking on board a significant chunk of finances, with one Premier League rival reportedly interested in the talent.

That is according to the information of The Sun, who report that Tottenham Hotspur are currently lining up a move for Manchester City and Brazil international right-back Yan Couto, with the Etihad Stadium club demanding a fee of £40 million.

From the side of the North London club, the report explains that Spurs intend to sell Emerson Royal in the coming weeks, and as such want to bring in Yan Couto to challenge Pedro Porro’s spot in Ange Postecoglou’s team.

While Manchester City are looking to cash in on the exciting full-back talent, the report reveals that it is also possible that Couto could leave the Etihad Stadium on another loan deal, following his exploits at Girona last campaign.

Elsewhere in the right-back roles, there is expected to be further movement at Manchester City this summer, with the club also open to offers for Burkina Faso starlet Issa Kabore, following his loan spell with Luton Town last season.

Rico Lewis could also have his future assessed in the coming weeks and months, with Manchester City bosses conscious about ensuring that a player of his quality receives the deserved amount of game time to continue his own progression.

Finally, Kyle Walker could also once again entertain a potential exit from English football, with some sources believing that Bayern Munich could reignite interest from last summer, whilst Saudi Arabian chiefs are known to be long-term admirers of the player.