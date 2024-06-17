Tottenham eye move for AS Monaco right-back Vanderson

Tottenham Hotspur have added AS Monaco right-back Vanderson to their shopping list as they look to bolster their squad during the summer transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are eyeing the Brazilian international as a potential replacement for his compatriot Emerson Royal, who is on the verge of a move to AC Milan.

Tottenham and Milan are reportedly close to agreeing a deal worth around €20 million for Emerson, who is eager to join the European giants this summer.

The former Barcelona defender is one of several players who could leave Spurs this summer, with Ange Postecoglou planning to prune and rebuild his bloated squad.

Tottenham are eager to challenge for the Champions League places next season after narrowly missing out on top four last term.

Postecoglou wants to add quality and depth to his team, and Vanderson has emerged as a concrete option for the north Londoners this summer.

Vanderson is hardly an upgrade on Emerson

According to Romano, Monaco value Vanderson at around €40m, and Tottenham appreciate the defender, but they should look elsewhere for Emerson’s replacement.

Vanderson is hardly an upgrade on Emerson, and forking out such a huge sum on the Monaco defender makes no sense.

The 22-year-old made 20 Ligue 1 appearances for the French outfit last season, chipping in with three goals and an assist.

He also created two big chances and averaged a key pass per 90 minutes, but his defensive metrics left plenty to be desired.

While he averaged three tackles and an impressive 6.3 ball recoveries per match, Vanderson was dribbled past nearly twice per game and won just 43% of his total duels.

He won only 45% of his ground duels, and for a defender who is nearly 6ft tall, his 32% aerial duel success rate is abysmal.

Vanderson’s attacking output does not compensate for his defensive shortcomings, and Tottenham would be better off looking elsewhere for a capable replacement for Emerson.

