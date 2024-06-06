Tottenham express interest in Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira

Tottenham Hotspur have sounded out an interest in Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira, according to Brazilian news outlet Globo.

The Brazilian midfielder wants to embark on a new chapter away from Craven Cottage next season, but has postponed talks over his future until after the Copa America.

Pereira has enjoyed a successful two-year stint at Fulham. He played a crucial role as the Cottagers finished in the top half of the table in his debut campaign, notching four goals and six assists in 33 Premier League games.

Last season, he scored three goals and seven assists in the league to help Fulham finish 13th, but he could be heading for the exit this summer.

After his impressive debut, Pereira turned down offers from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq to honour a gentleman agreement with Fulham manager Marco Silva.

However, after two years in west London, all parties are now willing to listen to offers, and a move across the capital could be on the cards for Pereira with Spurs keen.

Spurs can do better than Pereira

Pereira progressed through the youth ranks at Manchester United but only made 75 appearances for the first team.

He spent most of his time on loan at Granada, Valencia, Lazio, and Flamengo before finally sealing a permanent move to Fulham in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian has plenty of Premier League experience, having made 82 appearances for Fulham, and has certainly been a game-changer for the Cottagers.

However, Tottenham can do better than Pereira and should be looking at a more elite number ten to challenge James Maddison next season.

Maddison was Spurs’ chief creator last term, but his campaign was affected by injury problems, and Ange Postecoglou’s side struggled to be effective in the final third without him.

Tottenham should consider a high-profile target who can add better quality and depth to the midfield as they look to challenge for Champions League football next term.

