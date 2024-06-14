Tottenham express interest in former Chelsea striker - report

Roma are braced for bids for striker Tammy Abraham, a report has revealed, with Tottenham Hotspur among the sides interested in the former Chelsea star.

Abraham, now 26, recently made his return from a serious injury that restricted him to just 12 appearances in all competitions last season, and he is heading into the final two years of his contract.

Roma are facing some financial challenges this summer and The Telegraph note that Abraham is available, with several sides across Europe interested in a deal which could be worth around £20m.

Tottenham are said to be monitoring developments, as are both Aston Villa and West Ham United, with Abraham braced for a potential return to the Premier League after three years away.

It is stressed that Tottenham have not yet made a firm decision about a move for Abraham, while Villa would only be able to afford a deal for their former loanee if they sell Jhon Duran to Abraham's boyhood side Chelsea.

Abraham came through the Chelsea academy and, after loans with Bristol City, Swansea and Villa, established himself as a key part of Frank Lampard's squad for the 2019/20 season.

The towering striker ended his time at Stamford Bridge with a record of 30 goals in 82 appearances across all competitions, taking his talents to Roma after Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku for £97.5m in 2021.

Fate would bring the two strikers together just a few years later, however, with Lukaku spending last season on loan with Roma to help cover for Abraham's injury.

Lukaku is also available this summer for a fee of £37m but Roma are not currently in a position to afford such a fee, leaving Chelsea forced to explore other options to part ways with the Belgian.