Tottenham’s Emerson Royal keen on Milan move

Spurs full-back Emerson Royal is understood to be keen on a move to Serie A giants Milan, with latest reports claiming that the Rossoneri are ready to try to close the deal.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Serie A with calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo claiming that the two parties are already deep in discussion.

The player is understood to have told his agent to get the deal over the line despite Milan only ready to offer the Premier League side a fee in the region of €15M – Which is €10M short of Spurs’ initial asking price.

The Brazilian international arrived in England in the summer of 2021 in a €25M move from Barcelona and has a current deal in place in North London until the summer of 2026.

Under new coach Ange Postecoglou however, Royal saw his first-team opportunities limited last season and he now looks to be surplus to requirements.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN