Tottenham emerging as transfer powerhouse as Lucas Bergvall becomes latest huge coup

When Swedish teenager Lucas Bergvall wraps up a sensational move to Tottenham, the club will have signed three players this winter and in each case beaten a European superpower to the deal.

Spurs pipped Manchester United to the loan signing of Timo Werner; Radu Dragusin turned down Bayern Munich for Spurs; and Bergvall opted for north London over Barcelona.

It is an impressive series of coups for a club previously more associated with embarrassing transfer failures, such as Willian, Paulo Dybala, Jack Grealish and Luis Diaz.

Spurs's new-found strength in the market is partly explained by the might of the Premier League, which dwarves their European counterparts, offering players the most competitive environment and the biggest rewards.

Tottenham moved quickly to snatch Lucas Bergvall from under Barcelona's noses (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

But take nothing away from Tottenham, now emerging as major players in the market, even if they are not yet there on the pitch.

For all Barca's problems, it is still the most romanticised club on the planet. And Bayern may play in the less glamorous Bundesliga but are still six-time European champions.

Yet Dragusin and Bergvall chose Spurs, a testament to the powers of persuasion of head coach Ange Postecoglou and technical director Johan Lange, as well as the infrastructure built by Daniel Levy.

The chairman's running of the club now means Spurs can push on in the market, just as their English rivals pull back, and they can offer potential signings the chance to play at the best stadium in the world for an exciting, progressive coach, as well as the opportunity to work at a state-of-the-art training facility.

All this is not to overstate Spurs's position in the food chain. Bayern were still able to sign Harry Kane with the promise of guaranteed trophies, and until Spurs start winning on the pitch, they will struggle to attract the world's best players at their peak.

As Postecoglou has said, the measure of a club is not being in a strong position financially or an attractive proposition, it is what they have won.

But the signs are hugely promising for Spurs, and beating Barca and Bayern to Europe's best youngsters will only help their chances of winning long-term.