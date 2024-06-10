Tottenham have edge over Man United in the race to sign England’s Euro 2024 midfielder

According to reports, Manchester United and Tottenham are now competing for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze.



During the summer transfer window, the Red Devils are eager to add additional creativity and goal threat to their lineup.

Man United suffered last season because of a lack of threat in the final third and they are looking at options in the market that can provide them with creativity and ruthlessness upfront.

As per The Sun, United have earmarked Eze as the player who can add value to their attacking line up and help the club in creating chances, having seen him get 11 Premier League goals and four assists last season.

However, the report mentions that Tottenham are leading the race to sign the England international.

Spurs are financially better equipped to afford the player who has a release clause worth £60million plus additional add-ons worth in the region of £8million.

Meanwhile, United will have to sell players before they can afford a big money signing like the Premier League midfielder.

Tottenham have been named as one of the clubs who can spend money on new signings without having to worry about the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Another factor that gives Ange Postecoglou’s team the edge over United to sign Eze is the fact that his agents, CAA Base, also represent the Spurs trio; Son Heung-Min, James Maddison and Postecoglou.

Eze would be an ideal signing for Man United

Crystal Palace would be hoping to keep the player at Selhurst Park next season but a good showing in the Euro this summer may make it impossible for them to keep Eze at the club.

The player was one of Palace’s best performers last season along with Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Under the leadership of Oliver Glasner, Eze helped Palace to finish the season with six wins and one draw in their last seven matches.

United should seriously consider a move for the English midfielder as he can not only add creativity and output to the attack but also versatility due to his ability to play in a number of different positions.

