Tottenham defender Eric Dier suffering 'crisis of confidence', says Jose Mourinho

Despite's Eric Dier's recent drop in form, his manager has backed him to regain his place in the starting XI - Tom Jenkins /The Guardian

Jose Mourinho has backed Eric Dier to recover from his “crisis of confidence” and insisted the defender remains one of his most important players at Tottenham Hotspur.

Dier has been dropped twice in the space of the last four games, following costly errors in the defeats to Liverpool and Chelsea, and watched the victory over West Bromwich Albion from the substitutes’ bench.

It remains to be seen whether or not Spurs head coach Mourinho restores Dier to his starting line-up for Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth-round tie at Everton, where the 27-year-old spent a short time on loan during his early career.

But it is clear that Mourinho still values Dier highly and believes he can regain the form that saw the Portuguese ask the England international to play twice in 48 hours earlier in the season.

“I don’t think he is paying the price of that (playing twice in 48 hours),” said Mourinho. “That was very early in the season and, of course, it was a crime. But after that there was not any problem.

Dier gave away the game-deciding penalty against Chelsea and was subsequently dropped for the match against West Brom three days later - Tom Jenkins /The Guardian

“I believe that players have moments. They can be very good, they can be strong personalities, they can be experienced, they can cope with a mistake, but in the end players are players, they are men. And they feel more than anyone else these little moments of confidence, of crisis.

“You can see that in the striker that doesn’t score goals, you can see that in the goalkeeper that makes mistakes and accumulates another one after. You can see that in defenders, you can see that in the midfielder that instead of showing himself all the time, he is hiding behind some shadows on the pitch because he is not so confident to get the ball. But these are moments.”

“I have to admit that, recently, our team makes little important mistakes that are punished in terms of our results. And Eric was there, he was one of them. They feel it. And I believe that confidence drops a little bit.”

“But great personality, a team guy, as happy as we were when we won on Sunday. A guy that loves it here, a guy that is loved by the team-mates, a guy that I trust, a guy that I consider one of the ones. And he will be back to normality and his normality, of course, is to play and be solid.”

Other than banking on Dier recovering his confidence and form, Mourinho hopes that Dele Alli will be able to make a positive impact for Tottenham over the remainder of the season.

Dele was denied a January transfer window loan move to Paris Saint-Germain and, following a heart-to-heart with the player last week, Mourinho will check to see whether or not the 24-year-old can play a part against Everton.

Mourinho said: “For 15 days or so, Dele was not training, or he was injured and in the medical room. Or he was working individually with the sports science. What changed? Now he is available and not injured.”

“I am not saying he is fit as in match fitness. But he is training and so he was happy on Monday to be training with the team and we were happy to have him back. And on Tuesday if he gives me a positive answer to my question ‘can you help us tomorrow even if it is for a few minutes?’ If he says ‘yes let's travel’ (then he can travel). If he says no, then I understand and he stays working with fitness guys to improve his condition.”

“What maybe changed is speculation around him because in this moment everybody knows he is a Tottenham player, who stays in here and he doesn’t go to any place. So probably the end of the speculation will be the end of questions and with the end of questions he can train, he can try to help the team because this is what we want, this is what we need.”