Tottenham dealt blow in race for Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson.

Spurs made an impressive start to the 2023/24 season in Ange Postecoglou’s debut as a Premier League manager.

However, the wheels began to come off after several key players, such as James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, were injured in mid-season.

They then suffered a massive drop in form towards the end of the season that ultimately cost them a place in the 2024/25 Champions League campaign.

Postecoglou’s side finished two points behind 2023/24 surprise package Aston Villa in the Premier League table and will have to settle for Europa League football next term.

While there is immense disappointment that they will not feature in Europe’s premier club tournament next season, returning to Europe is a solid foundation that Postecoglou can build upon.

The Australian has wasted no time implementing his brand of football and is eager to reinforce the squad this summer to ensure another top-four challenge next term.

Spurs have already made their first summer acquisition, extending the loan signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner for another campaign.

They’ve now taken the first step towards a second summer signing, and according to Corriere dello Sport (page 17), they have made contact with Genoa over Icelandic striker Gudmundsson.

Blow for Spurs as striker prefers Serie A stay

Despite Tottenham’s interest in Gudmundsson, the 26-year-old is reportedly keen to remain in Serie A rather than move to the Premier League this summer.

Genoa could lose him, but Tottenham’s hopes of landing his signature have taken a significant blow as he prefers to remain in the Italian top flight.

Gudmundsson notched 16 goals and five assists in 37 games across all competitions last term, helping Genoa to a mid-table finish.

Serie A champions Inter Milan are reportedly interested in the striker, and Spurs may be forced to search elsewhere for attacking reinforcement.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com