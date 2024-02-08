Tottenham: Cristian Romero changing his game to improve discipline and help Spurs

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has revealed he is making an effort to pick up fewer cards and believes his discipline has already improved.

Romero has been shown four red cards and 28 yellow cards in 83 appearances for Spurs, and his last sending-off - in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in November - proved costly, as Ange Postecoglou's side failed to win all three matches during his subsequent suspension.

"I know it is an aspect of my game I need to work on and polish up a bit and improve," Romero, who has been captaining Spurs in the absence of Heung-min Son, said.

"I was aware that I was picking up too many cards so I set out to work on it.

Cristian Romero has been captaining Spurs in the absence of Heung-min Son (REUTERS)

"Maybe it is down to my style of play, on many occasions protesting too much for clashing with someone, so in situations like this I think I’ve improved a great deal."

Romero says he is enjoying working under Postecoglou and believes Spurs are on the right track to challenge for major honours in the future.

"The key thing for us players, who spend a relatively short time here, it is to ensure we leave our mark and make our impression here," he said in an interview with Sky Sports. "We do that by winning trophies.

"These things can take time because I don’t think you can just start winning trophies from one day to the next.

"But if the chairman and the club owners continue with the positive and important changes, we will get closer to being able to really compete with the very top clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool."