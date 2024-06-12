Tottenham could extend Djed Spence deadline

Genoa are interested in taking Spurs and England right-back Djed Spence on a permanent deal.

According to reports in Secolo XIX (via Tuttomercatoweb.com) the Serie A club are willing to sit down with his parent club to try to come to a satisfactory agreement.

The 23-year-old arrived in Italy in the January transfer window and has impressed I Grifone coach Alberto Gilardino with his performances and development, to the extent that the tactician is eager to continue their relationship for the 2024-25 campaign.

Spence has also hinted that he would like to stay at the port side beyond his current loan deal, which expired at the end of the season.

The journal suggests that Genoa are willing to pay around €8M to secure his services with Spurs likely to accept.

The Premier League side may also look to use their good relationship with I Grifone, to assist in their pursuit of exciting Icelandic striker Albert Gudmundsson.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN