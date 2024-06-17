Tottenham consider AS Monaco’s Vanderson as Emerson Royal replacement

Emerson Royal (25) could leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer amid significant interest from Serie A Side AC Milan. The Spurs are already preparing for this eventuality and have lined up AS Monaco’s Vanderson (22) as a potential replacement, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

Vanderson joined Monaco from Grêmio in January 2022, immediately bursting onto the scene under manager Philippe Clement. His development since has been steady. At the start of this season, he earned his first cap for the Brazil national team, however, at club level, it wasn’t his finest season. Injuries and setbacks prevented Vanderson from finding his rhythm as he made 23 appearances in all competitions, netting three goals and registering one assist.

However, that is not preventing suitors from circling. Tottenham are showing interest in Vanderson, according to Romano. However, any deal could prove difficult. The Principality club want more than €40m for the right-back, whose contract runs until 2028. With UEFA Champions League football returning to the Stade Louis II, Les Monégasques will be looking to retain their key assets.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle