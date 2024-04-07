Tottenham confirm match vs Nottingham Forest to go ahead after murder investigation on nearby road

(Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest is set to go ahead - despite the closure of a road nearby by the police following the death of a person.

There had been a suggestion that the fixture would need to be postponed just hours ahead of the scheduled 6pm kick-off, with this game already having been switched at short notice by the Premier League from Monday evening to Sunday evening due to a planned TFL and rail strike - which was subsequently called off.

Spurs issued a statement which included details of the road closures nearby and information on how to approach the stadium:

“Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance. As things stand, this afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go-ahead as scheduled, however the north end of Worcester Avenue and the whole of Northumberland Park Road will remain closed throughout.

“We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time.”

A police statement added: “A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Haringey. Police were called at 05:51hrs on Sunday, 7 April to Northumberland Park N17, after a man was found unresponsive. On arrival they found the man had suffered a number of stab injuries.”

Son Heung-min is set to make his 400th appearance for Tottenham in the match. Victory for the hosts would push them into the top four and the Champions League spots, on goal difference ahead of Aston Villa and with a game in hand.

Visitors Forest, meanwhile, are aiming to put distance between themselves and Luton Town, currently only outside the bottom three on goal difference.

The police report asked anyone with information to “please call 101 ref CAD 1387/7 Apr. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”