Tottenham confirm departure of Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed they have reached a mutual agreement with Tanguy Ndombele over the termination of his contract.

The midfielder is now free to find a new club heading into the summer transfer window.

A statement from Spurs read: "The Club can confirm the departure of Tanguy Ndombele following the mutual termination of his contract, effective from 30 June, upon the conclusion of his current loan spell.

"Signed from Olympique Lyonnais in July, 2019, the midfielder scored on his debut against Aston Villa and went on to make 91 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

"During his time here, Tanguy had loan spells back at Lyon, Napoli and with Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray last season.

"We should like to wish Tanguy all the best for the future."

He joined in 2019 on a club-record £60m deal from Lyon and made a fine first impression with a goal on his debut, scoring the equaliser in a 3-1 win at home against Aston Villa.

Initially signed under Mauricio Pochettino, injury meant Ndombele scarcely featured under the Argentine before he was sacked by Spurs.

Though Ndombele was not initially a key member of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham team, the Frenchman worked his way back into the Portuguese's plans. By the time Mourinho was fired, Ndombele had reestablished himself as a core player in the first-team squad.

But neither of Mourinho's successors, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte, took much of a liking to Ndombele. His final appearance for Spurs came in January 2022, a 3-1 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup. At the time, Tottenham trailed 1-0 to the minnows and the midfielder had been substituted off, but angered fans with his slow exit from the pitch.

He was loaned back to Lyon for the remainder of that season before he spent the following years on loans at Napoli and Galatasaray, during which he won Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig.