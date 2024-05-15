Tottenham confident Ange Postecoglou not unhappy despite ‘fragile foundations’ rant

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou was not happy following his side's defeat by Manchester City - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Tottenham Hotspur are confident that Ange Postecoglou is not unhappy at the club and that his angry post-match press conference following the Manchester City defeat was not sparked by deep-seated issues.

Having clashed with a supporter inside the ground, head coach Postecoglou lamented Tottenham’s “fragile foundations” and said he had discovered issues inside and outside the club in the 48 hours around the City game.

Ange is getting a little bit techie tonight 😬 Anyway, no drama mate, City win the league 🥳 all good in the hood mates, we're in the Europa League, see you at Sheffield #COYS pic.twitter.com/4O0UXgYd8i — Danny (@Spurserk) May 14, 2024

But Tottenham and sources close to Postecoglou are convinced that his frustration was simply aimed at the debate around whether or not Spurs fans would support their team or back City to prevent Arsenal winning the Premier League title.

Postecoglou’s rant provoked some fears among supporters that he was hinting at wider discontent and that cracks could already be appearing between himself and Spurs.

But that has been dismissed to Telegraph Sport by Tottenham sources and those who know Postecoglou, who stress his frustration at the build-up and the reaction of some fans who cheered City’s goals simply boiled over.

Postecoglou had repeatedly dismissed the importance of qualifying for the Champions League, so it is not thought his anger was directed at missing out on fourth place to Aston Villa.

But during the City game, his determination to win jarred with the attitude of others who preferred that Spurs did not do a favour to their rivals Arsenal.

Some within the club had been keen to secure a top-four finish, but recognise that progress has been made during Postecoglou’s first season in charge and believe his approach will pay off.

Tottenham are planning to back Postecoglou in the summer transfer window, with the Australian already warning that he wants to make a host of changes.

It remains to be seen just how far chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to go in his backing of Postecoglou, who wants a striker, midfielder and a defender, with Richarlison potentially leading an exodus of current Spurs players to help to raise funds.

Postecoglou expressed his frustration straight after the 2-0 defeat by City by saying: “I think the last 48 hours has revealed to me that the foundations are fairly fragile mate. I just think the last 48 hours have revealed a fair bit to me. That’s alright. It just means I’ve got to go back to the drawing board with some things. I already know what I want to do, it’s just I’ve got to make some adjustments to how I do it.”

Asked whether or not he was referring to things inside or outside the club, Postecoglou replied: “Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations mate. I’m not going to tell you, because it’s for me. I’m the one who’s got to do it. You can make your own assessments of what’s happened. I understand. I probably misread the situation as to what I think is important in your endeavour to become a winning team, but that’s OK. That’s why I’m here.”

Postecoglou also suggested the strange atmosphere inside Tottenham’s stadium, with some home fans celebrating City’s goal, contributed to the result.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I can’t dictate what people do. They’re allowed to express themselves any way they want. But yeah, when we’ve got late winners in games it’s because the crowd’s helped us.

“I just want to win. I want to be successful at this football club, it’s why I was brought in. So what other people, how they want to feel, and what their priorities are, are of zero interest to me. I know what’s important to build a winning team, that’s what I need to concentrate on.”

