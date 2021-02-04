Tottenham – Chelsea: How to watch, stream, team news, start time, odds, prediction

Tottenham – Chelsea is always a fierce encounter and this London derby on Thursday (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be no different.

Both teams have suffered midseason slumps as Jose Mourinho’s side sit on 33 points and go into this game after back-to-back defeats, while Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten and has taken four points from his first two games in charge of Chelsea after replacing Frank Lampard.

Tuchel’s Chelsea are also on 33 points and both teams are hovering just outside the top four picture. Ahead of this game Mourinho has stirred things up (what a shock…) by suggesting anybody can manage Chelsea. Let’s see if that will add extra spice to a rivalry clash which didn’t need it.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Chelsea.

Team news

Tottenham will be without star striker Harry Kane, but he is expected to be back for the games against Everton and Manchester City. He suffered an ankle injury in the defeat to Liverpool last week, but has returned quicker than expected. Mourinho also confirmed that Dele Alli will feature in the coming weeks after positive talks after he stayed at Spurs following a lack of minutes throughout the first half of the season. However, Alli, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso are all injured but Tanguy Ndombele could return.

Chelsea have a few injury concerns. Tuchel should be able to call on N’Golo Kante who has been missing in recent weeks. Kurt Zouma and Kai Havertz are struggling, while Hakim Ziyech could return after a small injury.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham are the underdogs at +275, while Chelsea are at a slightly generous +100 and the draw is +230.

Prediction

This is such a tight game to call. Tottenham will no doubt be more defensive than Chelsea, but Tuchel’s side look more solid defensively in their new shape. I’m going for a narrow Chelsea win, as Tuchel has more attacking talents fit and on top of their game. Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea.

How to watch Tottenham – Chelsea stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: via Peacock Premium

