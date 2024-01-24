Tottenham boost as date eyed for Giovani Lo Celso injury return

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is targeting a return against Brentford next week.

Lo Celso will miss Friday’s FA Cup clash against Manchester City but he is closing in on a return.

The 27-year-old sat out the 2-2 draw at Manchester United after sustaining a minor muscle injury against Burnley at the start of the month.

Spurs host Brentford in the Premier League next Wednesday.

Lo Celso’s return will be a boost for Ange Postecoglou, who also hopes to have James Maddison back from injury when Spurs host City.

Spurs are taking a cautious approach with Lo Celso, who has stepped up as a creative force while Maddison has been out with an ankle injury.

Lo Celso has been linked with a January move away from Spurs but, despite interest from a host of Spanish clubs including Barcelona, he is unlikely to leave this month.

Maddison is back in training after almost three months out with an ankle injury and Spurs have been targeting a return for the midfielder against City.

Postecoglou will update on Maddison’s fitness on Thursday when he holds his press conference ahead of the City game.