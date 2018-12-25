Tottenham's 'fantastic' players can cope with the demands of title run-in, says Mauricio Pochettino

Spurs' 6-2 win over Everton means they head towards halfway in the season six points off top - Getty Images Europe

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed belief in Tottenham's quality to handle the title run-in after hailing his "fantastic" players for overcoming the "massive challenge" posed to the club following the World Cup.

The Spurs manager, speaking ahead of the club's Boxing Day clash with Bournemouth at Wembley, is brimming with pride at the way his team has so far handled "one of the most difficult seasons". Despite ongoing delays over their new stadium and more key players who went deep into the World Cup than any other, Tottenham mark the season half-way point in the last 16 of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and third in the Premier League.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Asked about his side's chances of being crowned champions of England for the first time since 1961, Pochettino said: "We are competing with big, big sides and of course we believe in our quality. We believe a lot in the way that we play but, again, when you compete in the Premier League you compete with big clubs, with big sides and always it’s difficult."

Pochettino, a likely Manchester United target this summer, said the team had improved dramatically since Spurs beat United 3-0 at Old Trafford in August. Reflecting on the performance, Pochettino said: "I was so disappointed in the way that we got the victory. I think after that we improved a lot and always football is to be respectful and do the talking on the pitch. What we need to do now is to be ready again to compete against Bournemouth because it’s going to be a tough game."

The club are just two points adrift of second-placed Manchester City after a blistering 6-2 win at Everton. Pochettino said the season had presented a "massive challenge" to his players.

Story continues

"When many things were negative and when all the circumstance were not the best at the start of the season we have fought a lot and we took a massive challenge and are fighting all together and are doing a fantastic job," he said. "But the competition does not wait for you and all that has happened doesn’t count because you need to show again your quality and that you are ready again to compete for a competition that, for me, is the most tough in the world, the Premier League."

A major priority for Spurs in the coming weeks is tying down their creative dynamo Christian Eriksen, who has been in discussions over an extension to his £70,000-a-week contract since last season. Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are understood to be interested in the Dane.

Pochettino refused to be drawn on the likelihood of Eriksen signing a new deal. "You know football is so, so dynamic about decisions, decisions, decisions and we hope that we are going to take the best decision for the club. Hope that the player can take the best decision for him, for his future, and for the club and it’s a decision about many things."

The manager said, however, that Tottenham "created a massive platform" for players to stay so the club can "take the next step" and win silverware. He added: "There were many, many questions and after four and a half years we are in a very good position but now the next step is the most difficult step. It looks so close but sometimes it’s not so close. That is why it’s tough, no, to keep going? But we have the energy and we are going to try."

Pochettino hinted the recent confident performances of 18-year-old Oliver Skipp have given him confidence to potentially rest Moussa Sissoko, who has had a lot of game time recently after a resurgence in form.

"You feel safe when he touches the ball," Pochettino said of Skipp. "He’s 18-years-old but when he touches the ball you are relaxed and in that position when you are a midfielder if you have that quality it’s a quality that is difficult to teach someone to behave like this."