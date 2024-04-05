Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou not interested in players seeking only Champions League football

Tottenham failed to qualify for Europe after finishing eighth in the Premier League last season [Getty Images]

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou says he is not interested in signing players who would only want to join the club if they qualify for the Champions League.

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League, with the top five in English football's top flight set to earn a place in next season's revamped Champions League.

However, Postecoglou said he is not concerned by the financial implications if Spurs miss out on the competition.

"I want people who want to come to Tottenham," Postecoglou said on Friday.

"I don't want those players [who are swayed by Champions League football] because they don't want to come to Tottenham, they want to play Champions League.

"I'm looking for a certain type of character. We have had two windows so far and I haven't had any issues in bringing players I want to this club despite not playing in the Champions League."

Spurs this week reported losses for a fourth successive year with a deficit of £86.8m in their 2022-23 accounts and chairman Daniel Levy said the club are in talks with "prospective investors".

Despite those losses, Tottenham, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, saw revenue increase by 24% to £549.6m and they are not at risk of breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability (PSR) regulations.

Postecoglou, appointed last summer, acknowledged the club will not be restricted like others in the transfer window, with planning "well under way".

"There's no doubt that from our perspective, we are not one of the clubs who are going to be as restricted as others," the 58-year-old said.

"I've had a clear line of communication about where we are as a football club and nothing I've taken on has surprised me in any way. We're in a good position and hopefully we can build on that."

'I don't get measured by the balance sheet'

However, Australian Postecoglou is adamant that establishing his brand of football - and not securing Champions League football, despite the financial implications - remains the priority in his first season in charge since moving from Celtic in June.

"We're not banks, we're football clubs. We're not financial institutions. I don't get measured by the balance sheet at the end of the year," Postecoglou said.

"What I'm saying is, Champions League, great. Money, great. Does that mean we're going to finish third next year? No, in fact it is probably going to be more challenging.

"My role in that is not to worry about the financial pressure of making Champions League, it is to create a squad that hopefully can compete in the Champions League and keep improving in the Premier League.

"How much money you make is not why you get into the Champions League. It is what you do with that money.

"Do you build on it? Do you build a squad or do you say 'because we're in the Champions League next year, we'll be great'.

"It's not just about having money, it's how you spend it. If I have half the money someone else does, if I spend it better then I can still beat them."

Spurs are two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa having played one game fewer, while they are nine points clear of Manchester United in sixth.

With eight games remaining they host Nottingham Forest on Sunday (18:00 BST). After being unable to end Tottenham's 16-year wait for silverware this season, it is a target Postecoglou hopes to achieve in the next campaign.

"Progress is not an endless road, progress has the objective of being successful. I was hoping it would happen this year but it hasn't so my plan is for it to happen next year," said Postecoglou.

"The quicker it happens, the better for me and the football club."